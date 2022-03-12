Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 142,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Caleres by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Caleres by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Caleres by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Caleres by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Caleres by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caleres alerts:

Several analysts have commented on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

CAL stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $748.47 million, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 2.43. Caleres, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.24.

In other news, CAO Todd E. Hasty purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $74,877.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.