Millennium Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,382 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,129,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,226,000 after buying an additional 15,002 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 664,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,505,000 after buying an additional 24,205 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 566,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,415,000 after buying an additional 23,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,183,000 after buying an additional 33,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,772,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIZ. UBS Group decreased their target price on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $169.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.59. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.07 and a 52 week high of $172.58.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.86%.

Assurant Profile (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.