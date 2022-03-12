Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,682 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $35.21 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.61 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.03.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

