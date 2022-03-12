Millennium Management LLC Takes $3.25 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 52,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period.
NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $59.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.90. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $59.81 and a fifty-two week high of $61.64.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
