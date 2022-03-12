Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $12.65 Million Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 530.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,571 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 87,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the period. MTC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC now owns 894,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,212,000 after buying an additional 39,405 shares during the period. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,912.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IGSB traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $51.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,985,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,245. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.86. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.94 and a one year high of $55.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.068 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%.

