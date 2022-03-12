Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $74.93 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 367.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,056,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830,468 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF makes up about 2.9% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $74,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 998.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.55. 3,249,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,306,966. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $75.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.92.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.