Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,083 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ADE LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $68.65. 32,380,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,319,410. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.14. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.54 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

