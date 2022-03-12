Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc (LON:MIG4) Insider Purchases £99,701.14 in Stock

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc (LON:MIG4 – Get Rating) insider Chris Burke purchased 98,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £99,701.14 ($130,635.67).
Shares of LON:MIG4 opened at GBX 93.50 ($1.23) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 94.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 94.06. Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc has a 12-month low of GBX 77 ($1.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 101 ($1.32). The firm has a market cap of £78.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34.
Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT Company Profile (Get Rating)
