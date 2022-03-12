Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc (LON:MIG4) Insider Purchases £99,701.14 in Stock

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc (LON:MIG4 – Get Rating) insider Chris Burke purchased 98,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £99,701.14 ($130,635.67).

Shares of LON:MIG4 opened at GBX 93.50 ($1.23) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 94.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 94.06. Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc has a 12-month low of GBX 77 ($1.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 101 ($1.32). The firm has a market cap of £78.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34.

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust. The fund prefers to invest in media & entertainment, commercial & professional services and information technology. The fund invests in management buyouts in small to medium sized unquoted companies based in the United Kingdom. The fund prefer to invest in majority stakes.

