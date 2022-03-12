Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) PT Lowered to $61.00 at Piper Sandler

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Moelis & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.71.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $45.17 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $77.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.54 and its 200 day moving average is $61.35.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,619,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 11,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $553,989.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022 in the last 90 days. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

