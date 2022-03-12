Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.18 billion and the lowest is $2.01 billion. Molson Coors Beverage reported sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full-year sales of $10.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.67 billion to $10.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.73 billion to $11.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TAP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.70.

Shares of TAP traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.82. 1,433,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.64 and its 200 day moving average is $47.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 32.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

