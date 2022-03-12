Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $81.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $56.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 17.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

