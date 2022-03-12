Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Receives $19.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE:MNR opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

