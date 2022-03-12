Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Receives $19.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.
Shares of NYSE:MNR opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58.
Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.
