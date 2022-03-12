Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Lowered to $365.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $402.00 to $365.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $419.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $395.69.

Moody’s stock opened at $304.47 on Friday. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $286.12 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $339.11 and a 200-day moving average of $367.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.77%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,166,000 after buying an additional 646,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Moody’s by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,416,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,719,000 after buying an additional 222,009 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Moody’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,399,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,927,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Moody’s by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,383,000 after buying an additional 322,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,782,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,083,675,000 after purchasing an additional 68,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

