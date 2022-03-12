Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $39,000 Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

FLOT stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.73. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

