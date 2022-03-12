Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $42,000 Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 34.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 171.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,497,000 after buying an additional 141,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $631,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDG. Truist Financial raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.94.

Shares of TDG opened at $623.99 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $552.72 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $637.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $627.42. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total transaction of $7,253,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,262,465. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

