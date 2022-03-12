Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases Shares of 50,000 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $357,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 480.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 31,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 25,898 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 982.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 25,519 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 331,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

LH stock opened at $265.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $233.92 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.28.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Peter M. Neupert bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $263.66 per share, for a total transaction of $922,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,072 shares of company stock worth $308,191. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.34.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

