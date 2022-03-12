Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 301,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $586,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the period.

Shares of IXC stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $36.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.15.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

