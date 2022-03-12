Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 63.8% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 185.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $143.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.78. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $130.14 and a 12 month high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.