Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 207,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $31.26 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $32.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average is $31.11.

