Morgan Stanley Cuts BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Price Target to $26.00

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BRP has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a hold rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.40.

BRP Group stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.92.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

