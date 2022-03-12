Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,665 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $11,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $43.84 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $54,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PACW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

