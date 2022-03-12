Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 242,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF were worth $11,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 23,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of PKB opened at $45.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.02. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $42.05 and a 1 year high of $55.10.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.