Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.1% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 12,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.12.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $85.18 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.66.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

