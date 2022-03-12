Morgan Stanley Sells 40,213 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 689,682 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $11,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 366,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 81.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 21.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $17.47 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $201.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 32.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

