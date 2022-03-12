Morgan Stanley Sells 7,613 Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 309,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,613 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sprott were worth $11,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Sprott by 12.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 16,667 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Sprott by 37.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sprott by 535.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 74,040 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Sprott by 10.3% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 503,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 46,897 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Sprott by 16.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. TD Securities cut shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE SII opened at $45.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.13. Sprott Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.57 and a 1 year high of $47.91.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 11.35%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Sprott’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

