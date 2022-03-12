Morgan Stanley Sells 8,637 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 782,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $11,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,298,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,396,000 after acquiring an additional 561,194 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,677,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,945,000 after buying an additional 91,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,362,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,486,000 after buying an additional 75,276 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,938,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,720,000 after buying an additional 85,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,648,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,307,000 after buying an additional 34,108 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

NYSE MWA opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

