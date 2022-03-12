Morgan Stanley Trims BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Target Price to $26.00

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a hold rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded BRP Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.60.

BRP stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.50 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. Equities analysts forecast that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John A. Valentine purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.34 per share, with a total value of $27,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Trevor Baldwin purchased 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $333,302.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 14,617 shares of company stock valued at $372,728 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 912.5% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 62.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 45.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

