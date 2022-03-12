MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($50.00) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on MorphoSys in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($82.61) price target on MorphoSys in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($45.65) price target on MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($39.13) price target on MorphoSys in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($134.78) price target on MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €76.22 ($82.85).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MOR opened at €23.61 ($25.66) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.30, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €27.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of €35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.07 million and a P/E ratio of -5.05. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of €20.76 ($22.57) and a 12 month high of €87.40 ($95.00).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.