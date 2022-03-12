MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MP. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 27.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 762.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 54,810 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MP Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MP. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Benchmark raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Shares of MP stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.34. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $53.03. The company has a current ratio of 21.44, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 59.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 3.10.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $8,526,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 86,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $3,484,730.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,636,876 shares of company stock valued at $202,934,740. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

