mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 72.4% from the February 13th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 530,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS XDSL opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $11.92 million, a PE ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.65. mPhase Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.43.

mPhase Technologies Company Profile

mPhase Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of lithium batteries for portable electronics. It operates under the Smart NanoBattery brand. The company was founded by Ronald A. Durando on October 2, 1996 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

