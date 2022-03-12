Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,511,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,398,000 after purchasing an additional 109,454 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,953,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,285,000 after purchasing an additional 30,768 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,878,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,209,000 after purchasing an additional 46,418 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Mueller Industries by 15.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 962,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,545,000 after acquiring an additional 132,039 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mueller Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.19. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average of $52.59.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $956.36 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 12.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $142,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

