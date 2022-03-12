Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $12.12 on Thursday. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $17.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1,292.5% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 255,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 237,385 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,512,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

