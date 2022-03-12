Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.47

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.47 and traded as low as $25.60. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares last traded at $25.62, with a volume of 117,721 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MURGY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €232.00 ($252.17) to €241.00 ($261.96) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.50.

The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

