MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.78

Shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.78 and traded as high as $12.48. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 55,866 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered MV Oil Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 41.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,267 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 68,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 31.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MV Oil Trust during the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in MV Oil Trust during the fourth quarter worth $150,000.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

