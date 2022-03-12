Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Shares Up 3.9% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $18.02 and last traded at $17.96. 1,738 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 88,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.28.
The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 67.50%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,769,000 after acquiring an additional 45,812 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 59,827 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The firm has a market capitalization of $649.04 million, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.62.
About Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE)
Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.
