Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Shares Up 3.9% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $18.02 and last traded at $17.96. 1,738 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 88,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.28.

The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 67.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,769,000 after acquiring an additional 45,812 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 59,827 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $649.04 million, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.62.

About Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

