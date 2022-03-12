Namecoin Price Hits $2.18 on Top Exchanges (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.18 or 0.00005561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a market cap of $32.13 million and approximately $11,598.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,200.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.81 or 0.00744399 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.86 or 0.00201163 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00025949 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

