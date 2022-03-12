NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) SVP Joseph M. Beechem Sells 2,968 Shares

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $98,122.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $32.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.98. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $81.89.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 79.44%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,601,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6,724.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,619 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2,320.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 490,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 469,839 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

