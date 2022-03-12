Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Short Interest Update

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, an increase of 244.3% from the February 13th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 440,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NPSNY traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.79. The stock had a trading volume of 312,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,565. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95. Naspers has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $53.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NPSNY shares. Investec downgraded Naspers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Naspers in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

