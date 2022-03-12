Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 1,147 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $48,357.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,686 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $220,975.70.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,995 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total value of $412,636.95.

On Monday, January 3rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 29,167 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total value of $2,574,571.09.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total value of $237,849.36.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,657 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $154,101.00.

NTRA stock traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,434,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,649. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.30. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Natera in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Natera by 281.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 138,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,741,000 after purchasing an additional 102,345 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Natera by 25,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Natera by 10.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Natera during the second quarter worth about $4,077,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Natera from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

