Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 1,197 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $50,465.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,275 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $76,436.25.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 914 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total transaction of $83,484.76.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $39,897.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.61.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRA. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Natera by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,079,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $474,337,000 after buying an additional 355,574 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $379,131,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Natera by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,514,000 after buying an additional 718,619 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Natera by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,862,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,527,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Natera by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,887,000 after buying an additional 204,621 shares during the period.

Natera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

