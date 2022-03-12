National Bank Financial Begins Coverage on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF)

National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EFRTF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$13.80 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a buy rating and a C$14.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.06.

OTCMKTS EFRTF opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

