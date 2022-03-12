National Bankshares Cuts Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$199.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$203.00 to C$199.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CJT has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC cut their price target on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$217.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cargojet from C$295.00 to C$311.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price target on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut Cargojet from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$240.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$222.18.

CJT stock opened at C$152.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.73. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$144.14 and a twelve month high of C$214.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$174.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$182.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

