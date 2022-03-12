National CineMedia, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for National CineMedia in a report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 304.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of NCMI opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.42. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in National CineMedia by 81.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 38.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 753,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $44,790.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.79%.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

