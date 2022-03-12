National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company.

NFG traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $66.89. 397,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,177. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.08. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $546.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.37 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $441,791.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $247,671.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,072 shares of company stock worth $6,454,042 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 957.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 525.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

