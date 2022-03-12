National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $10,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 99.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 166,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,016,000 after buying an additional 82,985 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in National Health Investors by 27.3% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 19,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $364,000. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $2,405,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NHI opened at $57.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.93. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $78.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a current ratio of 18.70.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NHI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

