Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NTCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natura &Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Natura &Co from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of NTCO stock opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. Natura &Co has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Natura &Co by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Natura &Co by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Natura &Co during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

