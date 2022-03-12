Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 48,875 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,882,923 shares.The stock last traded at $8.54 and had previously closed at $9.59.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Natura &Co Company Profile (NYSE:NTCO)
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.
