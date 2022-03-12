Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 48,875 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,882,923 shares.The stock last traded at $8.54 and had previously closed at $9.59.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Natura &Co by 128.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 492,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 276,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Natura &Co by 68.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,866,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,345,000 after purchasing an additional 758,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Natura &Co by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in Natura &Co by 0.5% in the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 809,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barington Capital Group L.P. raised its stake in Natura &Co by 214.0% in the third quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 185,063 shares in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natura &Co Company Profile (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.