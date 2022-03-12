Neeta Patel Buys 194 Shares of Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT) Stock

Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT – Get Rating) insider Neeta Patel purchased 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £494.70 ($648.19).

On Thursday, February 10th, Neeta Patel purchased 164 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 302 ($3.96) per share, with a total value of £495.28 ($648.95).

On Monday, January 10th, Neeta Patel purchased 153 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 323 ($4.23) per share, with a total value of £494.19 ($647.52).

Shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock opened at GBX 255 ($3.34) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 285.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 312.61. Allianz Technology Trust Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 233.49 ($3.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 378.85 ($4.96).

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

