Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Trading Up 15.4%

Shares of Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) were up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$17.19 and last traded at C$17.18. Approximately 107,850 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 77,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.89.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEO. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. upped their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.66. The company has a market cap of C$642.07 million and a P/E ratio of 15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

