Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,172 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 858,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 346,160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 285,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 756,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 180,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 481.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 152,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 122,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NLTX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NLTX stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

